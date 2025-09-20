Madhya Pradesh Sets New Benchmark with Solar-Plus-Storage Pricing

Madhya Pradesh has set a national precedent in renewable energy pricing, achieving tariffs of under Rs 3 per unit for new solar projects in Morena, as announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The state awarded 600 MW and 880 MWh (dual cycle) units following a bidding process. Ceigall India Ltd and ACME Solar Holdings Limited emerged as winners, offering tariffs of Rs 2.70 and Rs 2.764 per unit, respectively.

This innovative initiative marks India's first Solar-Plus-Storage facility, guaranteeing 95% annual power availability, thus aligning renewable energy with conventional sources in terms of availability and reliability.