Left Menu

CIMMYT Advances Wheat Resilience with Gene Editing

The International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center is focusing on gene editing to enhance wheat resilience. Under Director General Bram Govaerts, CIMMYT seeks to navigate regulatory challenges and foster collaboration for gene-edited crop technologies as an international public good.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 13:36 IST
CIMMYT Advances Wheat Resilience with Gene Editing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) is intensifying its investment in gene editing to boost resilience in wheat crops. The center's Director General, Bram Govaerts, defines gene editing as a 'future' technology, despite prevailing regulatory and technical hurdles involving genetically modified wheat.

In an interview with PTI, Govaerts remarked that genetically modified (GM) or transgenic wheat varieties have not yet achieved commercial viability, labeling them as 'somewhat outdated technology.' Instead, he underscored the potential of gene editing in cultivating drought, flood, and disease-resistant wheat.

Govaerts described how gene-editing technology, unlike conventional genetic modification, enhances natural breeding by inducing precise adjustments within the same species, without incorporating foreign genes. CIMMYT is actively developing gene-edited wheat, ensuring accessibility to countries worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

 Global
2
Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensions

Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensi...

 Global
3
India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

 United Arab Emirates
4
Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Over Pakistan with Stellar Chase

Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Over Pakistan with Stellar Chase

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025