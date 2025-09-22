Left Menu

Barren Island: India's Lone Active Volcano Erupts Again

Barren Island volcano, India's only active volcano, experienced minor eruptions on September 13 and 20. Situated 140 km from Port Blair, this uninhabited island is located between the Indian and Burmese tectonic plates. Historically, eruptions have been recorded here since 1787, with recent activity in 1991, 2005, 2017, and 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 22-09-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 17:56 IST
Barren Island: India's Lone Active Volcano Erupts Again
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Barren Island, home to India's sole active volcano, has recently witnessed minor eruptions, as confirmed by officials on Monday. The eruptions, observed on September 13 and 20, occurred in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

This uninhabited island, positioned 140 km from Port Blair, lies at the convergence of the Indian and Burmese tectonic plates. Encompassing an area of 8.34 sq km, it remains far from human habitation, with the closest islands, Swaraj Dweep (Havelock Island) and Narcondam Island, situated 140-150 km away.

Historical records from the Andaman and Nicobar administration reveal that Barren Island's volcanic activity began in 1787, with notable eruptions following in 1991, 2005, 2017, and 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

 Global
2
Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

 Global
3
Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials Penalized

Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials P...

 India
4
White House Backs Border Chief Amid Bribery Allegations

White House Backs Border Chief Amid Bribery Allegations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025