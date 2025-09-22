Barren Island: India's Lone Active Volcano Erupts Again

Barren Island, home to India's sole active volcano, has recently witnessed minor eruptions, as confirmed by officials on Monday. The eruptions, observed on September 13 and 20, occurred in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

This uninhabited island, positioned 140 km from Port Blair, lies at the convergence of the Indian and Burmese tectonic plates. Encompassing an area of 8.34 sq km, it remains far from human habitation, with the closest islands, Swaraj Dweep (Havelock Island) and Narcondam Island, situated 140-150 km away.

Historical records from the Andaman and Nicobar administration reveal that Barren Island's volcanic activity began in 1787, with notable eruptions following in 1991, 2005, 2017, and 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)