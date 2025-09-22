Overflow Alert: Manjara Dam Water Discharge Surges Amid Heavy Rains

Heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the Manjara Dam has led to a significant increase in water discharge, which reached 18,000 cusecs over the last 24 hours, officials reported on Monday.

The dam, located on the Manjara River and a crucial water source for Latur city, has reached its full capacity. As a result, measures to manage the overflow are currently underway.

Latur district has recorded an exceptional 142% of its average rainfall for the month of September, amassing 188.8 mm of rainfall, which is significantly higher than the usual 132.7 mm. This trend has contributed to a seasonal average that is 13% higher than normal since the beginning of June.

(With inputs from agencies.)