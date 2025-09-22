Left Menu

Overflow Alert: Manjara Dam Water Discharge Surges Amid Heavy Rains

The water discharge from Manjara Dam surged to 18,000 cusecs due to continuous rainfall. The dam is fully filled, prompting increased discharge to manage overflow. Latur recently received 142% of its average September rainfall, leading to higher than normal seasonal averages since June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the Manjara Dam has led to a significant increase in water discharge, which reached 18,000 cusecs over the last 24 hours, officials reported on Monday.

The dam, located on the Manjara River and a crucial water source for Latur city, has reached its full capacity. As a result, measures to manage the overflow are currently underway.

Latur district has recorded an exceptional 142% of its average rainfall for the month of September, amassing 188.8 mm of rainfall, which is significantly higher than the usual 132.7 mm. This trend has contributed to a seasonal average that is 13% higher than normal since the beginning of June.

