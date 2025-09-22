Left Menu

Transforming Assam: Boosting Urban Livability Through Strategic Investments

The Government of India and ADB signed a USD 125-million loan agreement to enhance urban livability and climate resilience in Assam. This project will provide continuous water supply and improved storm water management to 360,000 residents, aiming to improve urban governance and infrastructure in six districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:58 IST
The Government of India has partnered with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to enhance urban livability in Assam through a USD 125-million loan agreement.

Aimed at benefiting 360,000 residents across six districts, the project includes continuous metered water supply and upgraded storm water management systems, as confirmed by the finance ministry.

Key developments involve constructing six water treatment plants, laying 800 km of pipelines, and implementing real-time monitoring systems to maintain non-revenue water levels below 20 percent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

