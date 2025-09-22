Tide Trouble: Tourists' SUV Rescued from Rising Seas

An SUV with tourists aboard became stranded during high tide at Kalamb beach in Palghar's Vasai taluka, officials reported.

The incident unfolded as tourists drove their Scorpio vehicle onto the beach for a seaside ride, only to find it trapped in soft sand as the tide surged.

Quick intervention by local villagers ensured the vehicle's safety, averting potential disaster. Officials emphasized that the incident illustrates the hazards of reckless shoreline driving.

(With inputs from agencies.)