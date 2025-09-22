Tide Trouble: Tourists' SUV Rescued from Rising Seas
An SUV carrying tourists got stuck on Kalamb beach in Palghar's Vasai taluka during high tide. The Scorpio vehicle was trapped in soft sand as the tide rose. Fortunately, local villagers were able to pull the vehicle to safety, avoiding any injuries. This incident underscores the dangers of driving along shorelines.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 22-09-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 21:05 IST
- Country:
- India
An SUV with tourists aboard became stranded during high tide at Kalamb beach in Palghar's Vasai taluka, officials reported.
The incident unfolded as tourists drove their Scorpio vehicle onto the beach for a seaside ride, only to find it trapped in soft sand as the tide surged.
Quick intervention by local villagers ensured the vehicle's safety, averting potential disaster. Officials emphasized that the incident illustrates the hazards of reckless shoreline driving.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement