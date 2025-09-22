Left Menu

Impending Deluge: Heavy Rains Forecasted for Odisha

A low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal is set to cause heavy rain across parts of Odisha, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather system could bring squally weather with wind speeds up to 60 kmph, affecting districts such as Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A low-pressure area has developed over the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to bring significant rainfall across various regions of Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced Monday.

This development is attributed to an upper air cyclonic circulation over the northeast Bay of Bengal, and another similar system is anticipated around September 25.

The IMD forecasts heavy rain continuing in Odisha through September 28, with an 'orange' warning issued for Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj, expecting gusty winds and severe weather conditions.

