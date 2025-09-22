Left Menu

Haryana's Development Drive: A New Era of Rural Transformation

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated 557 projects under the 'Sewa Pakhwada' campaign, worth Rs 117 crore. These include cultural centers, gyms, and roads to foster rural development and women's empowerment. The initiative highlights the state's commitment to equal development and community well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-09-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 23:27 IST
Haryana's Development Drive: A New Era of Rural Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated 557 projects worth around Rs 117 crore under the 'Sewa Pakhwada' initiative, emphasizing rural development and empowerment.

The event, held at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University in Murthal, Sonipat, saw the launch of 72 women's cultural centers, 90 indoor gyms, and 69 yoga centers, alongside important infrastructural developments such as 101 new roads and village street lighting.

Saini praised these projects as symbols of Haryana's commitment to progressive development, noting that empowered women lead to stronger families and communities. The inauguration aligns with the state's focus on holistic growth, ensuring infrastructure expands equitably across Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: Pothole Accident Claims Life in Maharashtra's Palghar District

Tragic Loss: Pothole Accident Claims Life in Maharashtra's Palghar District

 India
2
Nvidia's Massive Investment, Orsted's Offshore Restart, and France's Bold Move

Nvidia's Massive Investment, Orsted's Offshore Restart, and France's Bold Mo...

 Global
3
US-China Diplomatic Mission Aims to Boost Boeing Sales and Strengthen Communication

US-China Diplomatic Mission Aims to Boost Boeing Sales and Strengthen Commun...

 China
4
Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Impact

Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025