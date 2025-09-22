Haryana's Development Drive: A New Era of Rural Transformation

On Monday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated 557 projects worth around Rs 117 crore under the 'Sewa Pakhwada' initiative, emphasizing rural development and empowerment.

The event, held at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University in Murthal, Sonipat, saw the launch of 72 women's cultural centers, 90 indoor gyms, and 69 yoga centers, alongside important infrastructural developments such as 101 new roads and village street lighting.

Saini praised these projects as symbols of Haryana's commitment to progressive development, noting that empowered women lead to stronger families and communities. The inauguration aligns with the state's focus on holistic growth, ensuring infrastructure expands equitably across Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)