Tamil Nadu's Mangrove Mission: A Green Triumph

Tamil Nadu's Forest Department has successfully doubled the state's mangrove cover from 4,500 hectares in 2021 to 9,039 hectares in 2024, as part of the Green Tamil Nadu Mission. These efforts create natural bio-shields against natural disasters and improve biodiversity, supporting coastal communities' livelihood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-09-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 11:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tamil Nadu's commitment to expanding its mangrove ecosystem has borne fruit, with the forested area doubling from 4,500 to 9,039 hectares in just three years. This development, driven by the state's Green Tamil Nadu Mission, aims to enhance biodiversity and safeguard coastal areas from environmental threats.

The initiative includes the newly lush Adyar Estuary in Chennai, where efforts have created a resilient mangrove belt. This transformation is part of a wider effort across nine coastal districts to create bio-shields against natural disasters like cyclones. Additionally, the program helps support local communities by providing fish breeding habitats and boosting overall biodiversity.

At the Adyar Estuary, innovative methods such as constructing fishbone canals and protective barriers, like nets and sarees, have been implemented. This project is highlighted at the Tamil Nadu Mangrove Conclave 2025, with participation from various state officials, emphasizing the importance of mangrove restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

