India's Pioneering Heat Action Initiatives Spotlighted at UN Dialogue

India showcased its strategies for combating extreme heat, including national Heat Action Plans, digital alert tools, and affordable cooling solutions at the UN General Assembly's dialogue. Sibi George emphasized India's commitment to collaborate globally on climate resilience and support the Global South against rising temperatures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-09-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 12:40 IST
India has showcased its robust national efforts to mitigate the effects of extreme heat during a significant dialogue at the UN General Assembly's 80th anniversary session.

Sibi George, Secretary (West) of India's Ministry of External Affairs, attended the High-Level Solutions Dialogue on Early Warning and Extreme Heat, stressing the country's readiness to collaborate with global partners.

During the session, George detailed India's Heat Action Plans, innovative digital tools for effective alerts, and promotion of cost-efficient cooling solutions as part of its strategy to combat extreme heat, aiming to bolster global climate resilience and support the Global South.

