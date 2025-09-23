India's Pioneering Heat Action Initiatives Spotlighted at UN Dialogue

India has showcased its robust national efforts to mitigate the effects of extreme heat during a significant dialogue at the UN General Assembly's 80th anniversary session.

Sibi George, Secretary (West) of India's Ministry of External Affairs, attended the High-Level Solutions Dialogue on Early Warning and Extreme Heat, stressing the country's readiness to collaborate with global partners.

During the session, George detailed India's Heat Action Plans, innovative digital tools for effective alerts, and promotion of cost-efficient cooling solutions as part of its strategy to combat extreme heat, aiming to bolster global climate resilience and support the Global South.

