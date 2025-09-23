Hong Kong Braces for Impact: Super Typhoon Ragasa Approaches

As Super Typhoon Ragasa advances, Hong Kong finds itself in shutdown mode. Residents have been advised to stay home, and authorities have suspended most passenger flights until Thursday. Supermarkets experienced panic buying as people rushed to secure necessities, while windows were taped to minimize the risk of shattering.

Packing winds of up to 220 km/h, Ragasa poses a critical threat to the Guangdong coast, according to the Hong Kong Observatory. Evacuations and warnings have been issued, with Ragasa forecasted to maintain its intensity as it targets Hong Kong, mainland China, and Taiwan, potentially making landfall on Wednesday.

More than 700 flights have been disrupted across the region, including areas like Macau and Taiwan. The Hong Kong Observatory predicts substantial winds and rainfall, prompting flood control measures in China. Residents prepared by using sandbags and stockpiling goods, while local authorities set up emergency shelters and prepared for emergency situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)