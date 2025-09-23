Left Menu

Hong Kong Braces for Impact: Super Typhoon Ragasa Approaches

Hong Kong prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa, the strongest storm of the year, by issuing a typhoon signal 8. Residents heed warnings, stocking up and securing properties. With winds reaching 220 km/h, Ragasa is expected to cause major disruptions and sea surges, similar to past devastating typhoons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:00 IST
Hong Kong Braces for Impact: Super Typhoon Ragasa Approaches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As Super Typhoon Ragasa advances, Hong Kong finds itself in shutdown mode. Residents have been advised to stay home, and authorities have suspended most passenger flights until Thursday. Supermarkets experienced panic buying as people rushed to secure necessities, while windows were taped to minimize the risk of shattering.

Packing winds of up to 220 km/h, Ragasa poses a critical threat to the Guangdong coast, according to the Hong Kong Observatory. Evacuations and warnings have been issued, with Ragasa forecasted to maintain its intensity as it targets Hong Kong, mainland China, and Taiwan, potentially making landfall on Wednesday.

More than 700 flights have been disrupted across the region, including areas like Macau and Taiwan. The Hong Kong Observatory predicts substantial winds and rainfall, prompting flood control measures in China. Residents prepared by using sandbags and stockpiling goods, while local authorities set up emergency shelters and prepared for emergency situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India’s Solar Boom: Tapping into 3,343 GWp Solar Potential

India’s Solar Boom: Tapping into 3,343 GWp Solar Potential

 India
2
Germany's Budget Boosts Euro Zone Amid Tariff Woes

Germany's Budget Boosts Euro Zone Amid Tariff Woes

 Global
3
HNG Industries Scandal: Union Files Complaint over Rs 42.46 Crore Diversion

HNG Industries Scandal: Union Files Complaint over Rs 42.46 Crore Diversion

 India
4
Cyber Attack Pauses Jaguar Land Rover Production for Weeks

Cyber Attack Pauses Jaguar Land Rover Production for Weeks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025