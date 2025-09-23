Left Menu

Torrential Rains Bring Kolkata to a Standstill, Claiming Lives

The city of Kolkata experienced one of its heaviest rainfalls in decades, paralyzing transport and infrastructure. At least eight people died due to electrocution, as the government and citizens struggled to cope with the deluge. The Chief Minister criticized power utility CESC and announced early Puja holidays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-09-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 16:48 IST
The city of Kolkata came to a standstill on Tuesday due to torrential rains, which left at least eight people dead and disrupted transport systems. The rainfall, one of the heaviest in nearly four decades, also prompted the state government to declare Puja holidays two days earlier.

The unprecedented downpour resulted in 251.4 mm of rain in less than 24 hours— the highest since 1988. Major roads turned into rivers, while rail and air services were severely disrupted. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed the private power utility CESC for the fatalities due to electrocution.

Amid the chaos, residents waded through waist-deep waters, and those stranded faced exorbitant travel costs. The weather office warned of further heavy rain, causing widespread concern as the city prepares for the upcoming Durga Puja festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

