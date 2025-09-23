Kolkata's Unprecedented Deluge: City Reels Under Record Rainfall

Kolkata was devastated by torrential rain, marking one of the heaviest downpours in nearly four decades. The city experienced paralysis across air, rail, and road transport, forcing the government to advance Puja holidays. The deluge, measuring 251.4 mm, created chaos just ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the CESC for the deaths caused by electrocution, highlighting lapses in electrical safety. Residents faced knee-to-waist deep water, with many attempting to salvage their belongings from the deluge. Transport disruptions included halted Metro services and a flood of stranded commuters.

Innumerable flights were canceled or delayed due to the monsoon fury. Educational institutions were closed, signaling further impact on daily life. The community is reminded of previous historic rainfalls as the city strives to regain normalcy amidst continued environmental challenges.

