Madhya Pradesh Launches Helicopter Services to Boost Connectivity and Tourism

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet announced a groundbreaking initiative to introduce helicopter services that will link major cities, religious, and tourist destinations in the state. Approved under a public-private partnership, this move promises to enhance connectivity and provide affordable air travel options.

Urban Administration and Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya stated that the helicopter services will operate between strategic locations such as airports, helipads, and airstrips, enhancing the movement of tourists, passengers, and business individuals.

Besides boosting travel and tourism, the cabinet also approved significant investments in thermal power projects and the creation of new senior resident posts in medical colleges, bolstering the state's infrastructure and professional opportunities.