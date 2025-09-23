Left Menu

Super Typhoon Ragasa Threatens Guangdong: Cities Shut Down in Response

Guangdong province in China has evacuated over 371,000 people and closed cities, including Shenzhen, to brace for Super Typhoon Ragasa, the strongest storm to hit in recent years. Extensive safety measures are in place, with businesses securing properties and transportation systems halted, as the typhoon approaches landfall.

In a dramatic response to Super Typhoon Ragasa, Guangdong province, the heart of China's global manufacturing prowess, evacuated over 371,000 residents on Tuesday. The region is on high alert, with modern economic powerhouses like Shenzhen shuttering operations to brace for a tempest that experts say is the strongest in recent memory.

Authorities escalated the emergency response to its peak level as forecasts predict the typhoon's landfall along Guangdong's central or western coasts. The area has seen the shutdown of all market activities, educational institutions, and transport networks, with officials urging citizens to remain indoors and prepare supplies, reported the South China Morning Post.

In a show of readiness, the central government dispatched necessary aid, including thousands of tents and emergency kits, as helicopters, drones, and firefighting personnel remain on standby. Meanwhile, measures are being undertaken to safeguard Shenzhen's skyline, notably the towering Ping An Finance Centre, against the storm's fierce winds.

