Trump's Bold Denial: Climate Change a 'Con Job'

At the United Nations General Assembly, President Donald Trump dismissed climate change, calling it the 'greatest con job' in the world. His statement underscores his continuous skepticism towards global environmental efforts and multilateral institutions.

Contrary to Trump's stance, scientists and experts assert that climate change is a genuine and escalating problem, primarily attributed to human activities. Observable phenomena such as rising global temperatures, more powerful storms, and glaciers melting are pointed out as clear evidence.

Alarmingly, organizations like the United Nations have issued warnings stressing that delaying action could inflict severe environmental damage, impacting both ecosystems and human societies. The clash of viewpoints highlights a critical and ongoing global debate. (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Jarrett Renshaw)

(With inputs from agencies.)