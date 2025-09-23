Left Menu

Unprecedented Rains Devastate Marathwada: Villages Marooned and Crops Damaged

Marathwada in Maharashtra is experiencing unprecedented rain, leading to deaths, marooned villages, and extensive crop damage. The state government is working to provide relief to affected farmers, while rescue operations continue. The region has seen heavy rain since September 20, causing significant damage to infrastructure and livestock.

Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:16 IST
Unprecedented Rains Devastate Marathwada: Villages Marooned and Crops Damaged
The Marathwada region of Maharashtra is enduring an unexpected deluge, resulting in at least eight deaths, the submergence of villages, and widespread crop destruction on vast expanses of land. The state government has initiated relief efforts, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declaring that measures are being taken to support affected farmers urgently.

Over 33,010 hectares of crops have been damaged in central Marathwada's eight districts including Beed and Dharashiv, where public infrastructure has also taken a hit, as roads and schools have been damaged and several small dams have been compromised. The region witnessed excess rainfall of 823.8 mm, significantly above the average of 640.8 mm usually recorded by this time of year, authorities said.

Amidst ongoing rescue operations overseen by Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan, calls for immediate relief have intensified. Former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar emphasized the urgent need for assistance to farmers who incurred heavy losses. Political figures urged substantial aid packages to cope with the massive impact of what is considered a natural calamity of unprecedented scale in recent decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

