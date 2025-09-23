Seismic Stir: Earthquake Hits Southern Peru

A seismic event of notable magnitude disturbed the southern coast of Peru on Tuesday. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre confirmed the occurrence of a 5.6 magnitude earthquake in the region.

According to the EMSC, the earthquake struck at a significant depth of 40 kilometers. Such events are closely monitored due to their potential impact on local communities.

This geological disturbance has raised concerns, prompting local authorities to stay vigilant and ensure the safety of residents in affected areas.