AC Milan and Inter Milan Unveil Ambitious San Siro Replacement Plans

AC Milan and Inter Milan announce plans to design a new stadium in partnership with Foster + Partners and Manica if the San Siro is sold. The 71,500-seat venue aims to be part of a significant urban regeneration project. Approval is pending from the city council.

  Country:
  • Italy

AC Milan and Inter Milan have revealed plans to entrust architectural firms Foster + Partners and Manica with designing a new stadium, contingent upon the sale of the iconic San Siro by the city council.

This decision follows a previous choice of Populous over Manica-Cmr Sportium in 2021. Valued at 197 million euros, the San Siro and its grounds may soon change hands, heralding a new era for Milan's football landscape.

The proposed 71,500-seat venue is set to be integral to an extensive urban regeneration project, covering over 281,000 square meters. It promises optimal visibility, high accessibility standards, and sections with affordable pricing, with backup plans to relocate should the deal not materialize.

