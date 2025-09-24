Left Menu

Typhoon Ragasa Wreaks Havoc: Taiwan and China's Guangdong Province Brace

Super Typhoon Ragasa has left 14 dead and 18 injured in Taiwan, while over a million people were evacuated from China's Guangdong province, a vital manufacturing hub, in preparation for the storm's landfall. The typhoon has affected transportation and infrastructure, causing widespread disruptions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 24-09-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 12:16 IST
Typhoon Ragasa Wreaks Havoc: Taiwan and China's Guangdong Province Brace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Super Typhoon Ragasa, the season's 18th and most powerful storm, has resulted in 14 fatalities and 18 injuries in Taiwan, according to local authorities. As China braces for landfall in the southern Guangdong province, over a million residents have been evacuated in anticipation of the storm's wrath.

The typhoon's impact is already being felt across the Pearl River Delta, with Zhuhai City recording wind speeds of 212 km/h. Taiwan's eastern, northern, and southern regions are experiencing heavy rainfall, and a dam overflowed in Hualien County has exacerbated flooding issues in nearby areas.

In preparation for Ragasa's arrival, China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has elevated its response to Level III. Regions such as Shenzhen and Guangzhou have implemented infrastructure closures, with flights, public transportation, and major highways shut down to mitigate risks. The region's businesses are bolstering defenses against the looming threat.

TRENDING

1
Typhoon Ragasa: Unleashing Chaos Across Southern Asia

Typhoon Ragasa: Unleashing Chaos Across Southern Asia

 Global
2
Abhishek Maheshwari Takes the Helm at OneAssist: A New Era in Consumer Solutions

Abhishek Maheshwari Takes the Helm at OneAssist: A New Era in Consumer Solut...

 India
3
Pilot Plea for Justice: The Call for a Judicial Probe into Air India Crash

Pilot Plea for Justice: The Call for a Judicial Probe into Air India Crash

 India
4
Emerging Markets Surge Amid Global Economic Developments

Emerging Markets Surge Amid Global Economic Developments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025