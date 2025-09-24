Typhoon Ragasa Wreaks Havoc: Taiwan and China's Guangdong Province Brace

Super Typhoon Ragasa, the season's 18th and most powerful storm, has resulted in 14 fatalities and 18 injuries in Taiwan, according to local authorities. As China braces for landfall in the southern Guangdong province, over a million residents have been evacuated in anticipation of the storm's wrath.

The typhoon's impact is already being felt across the Pearl River Delta, with Zhuhai City recording wind speeds of 212 km/h. Taiwan's eastern, northern, and southern regions are experiencing heavy rainfall, and a dam overflowed in Hualien County has exacerbated flooding issues in nearby areas.

In preparation for Ragasa's arrival, China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has elevated its response to Level III. Regions such as Shenzhen and Guangzhou have implemented infrastructure closures, with flights, public transportation, and major highways shut down to mitigate risks. The region's businesses are bolstering defenses against the looming threat.