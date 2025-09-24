Left Menu

Nanded Under Water: A Deluge Unfolds in Marathwada

Heavy rains have caused severe flooding in Nanded, Maharashtra, due to the overflowing of Godavari and Asna rivers, leading to mass evacuations. The Vishnupuri dam released significant water for the first time in 25 years, exacerbating the situation. Authorities predict escalating flood levels, urging caution among residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Nanded city, Maharashtra, relentless rains have led to critical flooding as Godavari and Asna rivers breached their danger marks, prompting widespread evacuations. Local authorities confirmed that hundreds have been relocated to safety from inundated low-lying zones.

Dramatic inflow surges into the Vishnupuri dam pushed officials to open all 16 gates, releasing over 2.5 lakh cusecs of water—an action not seen in 25 years. This significant discharge exacerbated the flooding crisis, particularly in areas such as Govardhan Ghat and Degloor Naka.

Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne reported substantial damage to homes and crops, especially in the Marathwada region. As rains slightly abate, the IMD maintains a yellow alert for Nanded, forecasting further rain and storms, intensifying local concerns about rising water levels and potential damage.

