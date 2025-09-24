Delhi's Vision 2041: A Blueprint for the Future

In a recent move, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has called on Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to expedite the 'Master Plan 2041' to cater to Delhi's burgeoning requirements. Gupta emphasized that the plan should tackle current developmental challenges and sustain benefits for the next century.

Addressing the audience during the Gramodaya Abhiyan launch, Gupta mentioned that the Delhi Development Authority is in the process of drafting the master plan. She expressed the Delhi government's readiness to support proposals beneficial for citizens. Since taking office, Gupta said she reviewed the draft and urged officials to focus on a comprehensive plan.

Lieutenant Governor Saxena reiterated commitment to hasten the implementation. Funds amounting to Rs 960 crore were reallocated to the Delhi Development Authority for project execution, with significant developments already visible in rural sectors. The Gramodaya Abhiyan targets infrastructure enhancement and invigorating community participation.

