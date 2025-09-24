Left Menu

Delhi Unveils State-of-the-Art Sports Complex in Rural School

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a sports complex in Hiran Kudna village, highlighting the government's commitment to modern sports infrastructure in rural areas. Developed at Rs 3.5 crore, the facility includes a synthetic track, field event areas, and more, aiming to nurture young sporting talent.

Updated: 24-09-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a newly developed sports complex at CM Shri School in Hiran Kudna village on Wednesday. This move underscores the government's pledge to equip rural areas with contemporary sports facilities, fostering young talent with modern infrastructure.

The project, costing Rs 3.5 crore, features a 200-metre, five-lane synthetic athletics track, multiple field event areas, and is set to become a hub for aspiring athletes. 'This facility will help students prepare for competitions at various levels,' Gupta stated, emphasizing the importance of providing rural youth with sporting opportunities.

Additional amenities include a volleyball court, a multi-purpose field, changing rooms, and facilities for coaches. The initiative reflects the government's focus on nurturing talent and promoting fitness among schoolchildren. The initiative is seen as a step towards transforming government schools into centers of sporting excellence, according to Education Minister Ashish Sood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

