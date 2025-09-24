Left Menu

Mumbai's Road Revamp: Transparency and Accountability Boosted

Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar directed the BMC to enhance the transparency of the dashboard on road concretisation projects. Contractors damaging utilities will be penalised, and citizens can upload complaints. The dashboard will provide detailed information, ensuring contractors' accountability and swift resolution of issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:52 IST
Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar has mandated the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to enhance its dashboard for road concretisation in a move to bring transparency and utility to citizens.

Shelar emphasized penalizing contractors for damaging utilities, stressing the importance of rebuilding trenches within 15 days. Citizens will soon be able to upload road complaints, with the dashboard providing crucial data, including details of damaged utilities.

The BMC revealed there are 2,121 roads in Mumbai, of which 771 have been completed. The ongoing project covers 798 km, with over 342 km finished. The city's H-West ward exemplifies the mixed progress, with 44.47 km completed. The public dashboard, live since September, aids in civic engagement and project updates, while future permissions for road works will integrate ongoing utility work mappings for improved coordination.

