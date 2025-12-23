Trump Targets Defense Contractors on Production Delays

President Donald Trump announced an upcoming meeting with major defense contractors, expressing concerns over prolonged production timelines. The meeting aims to scrutinize the effects of executive compensation, as well as the role of stock buybacks and dividends in hindering target achievement.

Trump's interest in the defense sector's operations reflects broader concerns about national security and military preparedness. By addressing these production issues, the administration seeks to enhance efficiency and ensure timely delivery of defense equipment.

The discussions, as confirmed by White House sources, will form part of a larger strategy to strengthen the defense supply chain and assess financial practices within these corporations. The results could lead to shifts in industry regulations and practices.