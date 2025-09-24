Govt Launches One Million Trees Campaign to Mark Heritage Day Celebrations

As South Africa marks Heritage Day 2025, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has launched the ambitious One Million Trees Campaign, led by Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts. The initiative forms part of the broader Presidential Ten Million Trees Flagship Programme, aimed at mobilising South Africans to play a direct role in climate change mitigation and environmental preservation.

A National Call to Action

The campaign seeks to bring together government, civil society, the private sector, interfaith organisations, traditional leaders, NGOs, the diplomatic corps, and youth formations under a shared goal—planting trees as a symbol of unity and a practical step toward climate resilience.

Speaking at the launch in Pretoria, Deputy Minister Swarts said the drive represents a collective commitment to sustainable development:

“This initiative not only contributes to climate resilience but also raises awareness about the importance of tree planting, while encouraging individuals and organisations to pledge and actively take part in greening their environment.”

Key Events Across Provinces

The Pretoria leg of the campaign is taking place at the Freedom Park Heritage Site in Salvokop, where Deputy Minister Swarts is joined by Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and other dignitaries.

In the Western Cape, Acting President Paul Mashatile is leading a major tree-planting event in Oudtshoorn ahead of the official Heritage Day commemoration ceremony. He is accompanied by senior government leaders, including Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie, alongside provincial leaders.

Beyond the flagship events, tree planting activities are scheduled across all nine provinces, coordinated by Premiers and provincial MECs for the Environment portfolio.

Building on the Ten Million Trees Programme

The One Million Trees Campaign is an integral part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Ten Million Trees Programme, which aims to plant ten million trees within five years through the National Greening Programme.

By achieving this milestone, government hopes to strengthen community participation in environmental initiatives while ensuring that greening becomes a core part of national development.

Climate Change and Heritage Linked

The tree-planting campaign is not only an environmental action but also symbolic of Heritage Day’s broader theme—celebrating cultural diversity and safeguarding resources for future generations.

Trees are vital in mitigating the effects of climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide, providing shade, improving air quality, and preventing soil erosion. For South Africa, where communities are increasingly vulnerable to droughts, heatwaves, and flooding, greening efforts are central to climate adaptation strategies.

Heritage Day 2025: Uniting People and Environment

Heritage Day, celebrated annually on 24 September, is a moment for South Africans to reflect on the rich cultural diversity that defines the nation. Traditionally, communities mark the occasion through cultural events, performances, and family gatherings.

By aligning the One Million Trees Campaign with Heritage Day, government aims to showcase how cultural pride and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand. The campaign emphasises that just as heritage must be preserved, so too must the natural environment that sustains communities.

“The planting of trees is not just an environmental act, but a cultural and generational gift that we pass down to our children and grandchildren,” the department noted.

A Call for Public Participation

The department has urged citizens, schools, businesses, and community groups to participate by planting trees in their neighbourhoods, schools, and public spaces. Individuals and organisations are encouraged to pledge their support online and join local events.

Through collective action, the initiative hopes to exceed the one million target and build momentum for the long-term Ten Million Trees vision.