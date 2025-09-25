Venezuela Shakes: Earthquake of Magnitude 6.31 Hits

An earthquake measuring 6.31 on the Richter scale struck Venezuela on Wednesday, according to a report from the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The tremor originated at a depth of 10 kilometers, shaking the region and underscoring the importance of earthquake preparedness.

This seismic event adds to the history of geological activity in the area, urging local infrastructure to be resilient against potential natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)