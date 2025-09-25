Left Menu

Venezuela Shakes: Earthquake of Magnitude 6.31 Hits

A magnitude 6.31 earthquake struck Venezuela, as reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, causing significant tremors. The event highlights the region's seismic activity and the need for preparedness to mitigate potential impacts on communities.

An earthquake measuring 6.31 on the Richter scale struck Venezuela on Wednesday, according to a report from the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The tremor originated at a depth of 10 kilometers, shaking the region and underscoring the importance of earthquake preparedness.

This seismic event adds to the history of geological activity in the area, urging local infrastructure to be resilient against potential natural disasters.

