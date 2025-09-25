6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Northwest Venezuela

A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted northwest Venezuela on Wednesday, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake's epicenter was located 15 miles east-northeast of Mene Grande in Zulia state, approximately 370 miles west of the capital, Caracas.

Emanating from a depth of 5 miles, the tremor was felt across several states in Venezuela, and even in bordering Colombia. Residents in affected areas, particularly near the border, evacuated residential and office buildings as a precaution. Thankfully, no damages have been reported in either country so far.

Mene Grande is situated on the eastern coast of Lake Maracaibo, a crucial region for Venezuela's oil industry given its status as the holder of the world's largest proven oil reserves. Despite the quake's impact, state-owned television continued its regular programming, including a science segment helmed by President Nicolás Maduro.

