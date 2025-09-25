Left Menu

6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Northwest Venezuela

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck northwest Venezuela with the epicenter near Mene Grande in Zulia state. No damages were reported, and state-owned media continued regular programming. The area, vital for Venezuela's oil industry, also felt tremors in neighboring Colombia, leading to evacuations in border areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 25-09-2025 05:05 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 05:05 IST
6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Northwest Venezuela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted northwest Venezuela on Wednesday, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake's epicenter was located 15 miles east-northeast of Mene Grande in Zulia state, approximately 370 miles west of the capital, Caracas.

Emanating from a depth of 5 miles, the tremor was felt across several states in Venezuela, and even in bordering Colombia. Residents in affected areas, particularly near the border, evacuated residential and office buildings as a precaution. Thankfully, no damages have been reported in either country so far.

Mene Grande is situated on the eastern coast of Lake Maracaibo, a crucial region for Venezuela's oil industry given its status as the holder of the world's largest proven oil reserves. Despite the quake's impact, state-owned television continued its regular programming, including a science segment helmed by President Nicolás Maduro.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Climate Shifts: China's Strategic Leap Amidst U.S. Retreat

Global Climate Shifts: China's Strategic Leap Amidst U.S. Retreat

 Global
2
Argentina Reinstates Export Taxes Amid Economic Struggles

Argentina Reinstates Export Taxes Amid Economic Struggles

 Global
3
Kenya Eyes U.S. Trade Breakthrough: AGOA Extension and Bilateral Progress

Kenya Eyes U.S. Trade Breakthrough: AGOA Extension and Bilateral Progress

 Global
4
Canadian Ostriches Get Temporary Reprieve from Culling Amid Avian Flu Debate

Canadian Ostriches Get Temporary Reprieve from Culling Amid Avian Flu Debate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025