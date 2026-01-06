Media Clampdown in Caracas: Journalists Detained Amid Political Turmoil
More than a dozen media workers were detained in Caracas while covering events related to ousted President Nicolas Maduro and the new legislature's inauguration. Although all were released, one foreign journalist faced deportation. This occurred following Maduro's detention by the U.S. military on narcoterrorism charges.
A group of over a dozen media workers faced detention in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, on Monday. They were covering significant political events, including a march supporting the ousted President Nicolas Maduro and the swearing-in of the nation's new legislative body, according to the South American nation's press association.
The National Press Workers' Union (SNTP) confirmed that all 14 detained media personnel were later released. Among them, 11 were working for international media, while one was connected to a domestic organization. Notably, one foreign journalist was deported. Although efforts were made to confirm these detentions, independent verification by Reuters was not possible.
The incident follows the recent detention of Maduro by U.S. forces, where he faces charges of narcoterrorism in a New York court. In his absence, Delcy Rodriguez has assumed interim leadership. The pressing political climate underscores the critical need for vigilant journalism amid governmental shifts and international attention.
ALSO READ
Media Turmoil in Caracas: Journalists Detained Amidst Political Unrest
Turbulent Times: The Fall of Nicolas Maduro
Capture and Controversy: The Fall of Nicolas Maduro
Deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro makes his first appearance in a US courtroom following his capture, reports AP.
Nicolas Maduro's Dramatic U.S. Court Appearance: A New Chapter in Narco-Terrorism Trials