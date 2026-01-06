Media Clampdown in Caracas: Journalists Detained Amid Political Turmoil

A group of over a dozen media workers faced detention in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, on Monday. They were covering significant political events, including a march supporting the ousted President Nicolas Maduro and the swearing-in of the nation's new legislative body, according to the South American nation's press association.

The National Press Workers' Union (SNTP) confirmed that all 14 detained media personnel were later released. Among them, 11 were working for international media, while one was connected to a domestic organization. Notably, one foreign journalist was deported. Although efforts were made to confirm these detentions, independent verification by Reuters was not possible.

The incident follows the recent detention of Maduro by U.S. forces, where he faces charges of narcoterrorism in a New York court. In his absence, Delcy Rodriguez has assumed interim leadership. The pressing political climate underscores the critical need for vigilant journalism amid governmental shifts and international attention.