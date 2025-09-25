IMD Issues Alerts for Rainfall in Maharashtra's Vidarbha Region

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted significant rainfall activity across Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, issuing varied alerts for all 11 districts over the next five days.

While a yellow alert signifies expected moderate to heavy rainfall across the areas, Chandrapur and Yavatmal are under an orange alert, indicating potential for even heavier rainfall on Thursday. Residents in these districts are advised to remain vigilant.

The IMD's local bulletin also predicted possible thunderstorms and lightning in Gondia, alongside gusty winds potentially reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph in several districts including Yavatmal, Chandrapur, and Nagpur, within the coming hours.