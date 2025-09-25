Left Menu

IMD Issues Alerts for Rainfall in Maharashtra's Vidarbha Region

The India Meteorological Department has issued weather alerts for Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, warning of moderate to heavy rainfalls in the coming days. A yellow alert has been issued for all 11 districts, while an orange alert is in place for Chandrapur and Yavatmal, indicating a risk of heavier downpours.

Updated: 25-09-2025 15:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted significant rainfall activity across Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, issuing varied alerts for all 11 districts over the next five days.

While a yellow alert signifies expected moderate to heavy rainfall across the areas, Chandrapur and Yavatmal are under an orange alert, indicating potential for even heavier rainfall on Thursday. Residents in these districts are advised to remain vigilant.

The IMD's local bulletin also predicted possible thunderstorms and lightning in Gondia, alongside gusty winds potentially reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph in several districts including Yavatmal, Chandrapur, and Nagpur, within the coming hours.

