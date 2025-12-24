Jharkhand Braces for Cold Wave: Yellow Alert Issued

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert warning residents of cold day conditions in 12 districts across Jharkhand for the next three days.

Districts like Garhwa, Palamu, and Ranchi are among those expected to experience low temperatures as cold conditions set in.

Abhishek Anand, from the Ranchi Meteorological Centre, advised caution during early morning travel due to poor visibility as temperatures are forecasted to dip further.