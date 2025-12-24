Jharkhand Braces for Cold Wave: Yellow Alert Issued
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert signaling cold day conditions across 12 districts in Jharkhand. With minimum temperatures dropping significantly, residents are advised to brace for cold weather impacts, as north-westerly winds contribute to further decreases in temperature over the coming days.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert warning residents of cold day conditions in 12 districts across Jharkhand for the next three days.
Districts like Garhwa, Palamu, and Ranchi are among those expected to experience low temperatures as cold conditions set in.
Abhishek Anand, from the Ranchi Meteorological Centre, advised caution during early morning travel due to poor visibility as temperatures are forecasted to dip further.