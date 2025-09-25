EU Critiques China's Modest Climate Pledge Amid Global Challenges

The European Union has expressed disappointment over China's latest climate pledge, describing it as significantly lacking the ambition required to meet global climate targets. EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra outlined the challenges posed by China's proposed reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

During a UN assembly, China committed to lowering its emissions by 7%-10% by 2035. However, this figure falls short of the 30% reduction that scientists suggest is necessary to align with the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. China's response remains crucial, given its status as the largest global polluter.

Meanwhile, the EU faces its own hurdles in finalizing a 2035 climate target, with internal divisions delaying an agreement. The bloc aims to reduce emissions by up to 72.5% by 2035, promising to submit its target in time for the COP30 climate summit despite ongoing member state disagreements on ambition levels.

