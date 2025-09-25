Left Menu

EU Critiques China's Modest Climate Pledge Amid Global Challenges

China's recent climate pledge has been criticized by the EU for its lack of ambition. China's commitment to reduce emissions by 7%-10% by 2035 is seen as insufficient in meeting global targets. The EU continues to push for stronger commitments, as internal disagreements delay its own emissions goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:28 IST
EU Critiques China's Modest Climate Pledge Amid Global Challenges

The European Union has expressed disappointment over China's latest climate pledge, describing it as significantly lacking the ambition required to meet global climate targets. EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra outlined the challenges posed by China's proposed reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

During a UN assembly, China committed to lowering its emissions by 7%-10% by 2035. However, this figure falls short of the 30% reduction that scientists suggest is necessary to align with the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. China's response remains crucial, given its status as the largest global polluter.

Meanwhile, the EU faces its own hurdles in finalizing a 2035 climate target, with internal divisions delaying an agreement. The bloc aims to reduce emissions by up to 72.5% by 2035, promising to submit its target in time for the COP30 climate summit despite ongoing member state disagreements on ambition levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi Highlights Clean Energy Initiatives in Rajasthan: A Push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Modi Highlights Clean Energy Initiatives in Rajasthan: A Push for Aatmanirbh...

 Global
2
Pakistan's Historic Restructuring Deal to Combat Power Sector Debt

Pakistan's Historic Restructuring Deal to Combat Power Sector Debt

 Pakistan
3
Hemant Soren Advocates Healthcare Reforms Amid Urban Challenges

Hemant Soren Advocates Healthcare Reforms Amid Urban Challenges

 India
4
Biplab Kumar Deb Takes Key Role in 2024 West Bengal Assembly Elections

Biplab Kumar Deb Takes Key Role in 2024 West Bengal Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025