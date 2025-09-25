Left Menu

All approvals in place to commence 'Taj Bandstand' hotel construction: IHCL

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:17 IST
Indian Hotels Company Limited on Thursday said all necessary approvals are in place to commence construction of the Rs 2,500 crore Taj Bandstand hotel project.

ELEL Hotels and Investment Limited, a subsidiary of IHCL, owns the leasehold rights for a land parcel at Bandstand Bandra, under which Taj Bandstand is proposed to be developed.

On September 24, it received the first Commencement Certificate from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the development of 'Taj Bandstand'.

''With the said approval, all necessary approvals are in place to commence construction of the hotel project,'' Indian Hotels Company Limited said in a regulatory filing.

In February, Tata Group-owned IHCL, the country's largest hospitality player, had unveiled the Rs 2,500-crore Taj Bandstand project, which will house 330 rooms and 85 apartments spread across two acres.

