Monsoon Mayhem: Heavy Rains Claim Lives and Crops in Marathwada

Intense monsoon rains in Maharashtra's Marathwada region have resulted in 86 fatalities and significant agricultural damage across eight districts. The Nanded district reported the highest death toll, and massive crop destruction was noted across lakhs of hectares, highlighting the severe impact of the flood events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, the monsoon season in Maharashtra's Marathwada region has resulted in the deaths of 86 individuals, according to local officials. The affected area includes districts such as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Latur, among others.

Heavy rainfall has led to widespread flooding, severely damaging crops over vast stretches of farmland. Particularly devastating incidents occurred in Dharashiv, Latur, and Beed on September 20, submerging hectares of cultivable land.

The divisional commissioner's revised report highlights Nanded district as the most affected, with 26 casualties. Moreover, more than 1,700 animals have died, and nearly 24 lakh hectares of farmland experienced crop loss, underscoring the scale of the devastation.

