Cyberabad Braces for Torrential Downpour: IT Companies Advised to Opt for Work-from-Home
The Cyberabad police advised IT companies to implement a work-from-home policy due to heavy rain alerts from the India Meteorological Department. Significant rainfall with gusty winds is expected. Precautionary measures are recommended to avoid traffic congestion and waterlogging, with specific districts in Telangana forecasted for severe weather conditions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-09-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 10:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Cyberabad police have issued an advisory encouraging IT companies to adopt a work-from-home policy in light of predicted heavy rainfall in the region.
The India Meteorological Department has forecasted moderate to heavy rains with gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 KMPH for Friday and Saturday.
The advisory aims to mitigate traffic congestion and potential waterlogging, with several districts in Telangana on alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Advertisement