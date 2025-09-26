Cyberabad Braces for Torrential Downpour: IT Companies Advised to Opt for Work-from-Home

Cyberabad police have issued an advisory encouraging IT companies to adopt a work-from-home policy in light of predicted heavy rainfall in the region.

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted moderate to heavy rains with gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 KMPH for Friday and Saturday.

The advisory aims to mitigate traffic congestion and potential waterlogging, with several districts in Telangana on alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall.