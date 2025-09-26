UN Experts Hail Landmark High Seas Treaty to Protect Ocean Biodiversity

The United Nations has welcomed the historic ratification of the Agreement on Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ), often called the “High Seas Treaty,” which will officially enter into force in January 2026. UN experts described the agreement as a breakthrough for ocean protection, biodiversity conservation, and the human right to a healthy environment.

A Historic Step for the High Seas

Covering nearly two-thirds of the global ocean, areas beyond national jurisdiction have long been vulnerable to exploitation, with no binding framework to regulate their protection. The BBNJ Agreement fills this gap by introducing legally binding obligations on States to conserve and sustainably use marine biodiversity in the high seas and deep seabed.

“We all depend on a healthy ocean. The ratification of this agreement marks a historic step for the protection of the high seas and the deep seabed. Marine life and a safe climate are essential to our right to a healthy environment,” the UN experts said in a joint statement.

Core Provisions of the Agreement

The BBNJ Agreement introduces a rights-based and precautionary approach to ocean governance. Its provisions include:

Mandatory environmental impact assessments (EIAs) for planned activities in areas beyond national jurisdiction, covering potential threats from climate change, pollution, ocean acidification, and industrial activities.

Conservation of biodiversity hotspots , including the creation of marine protected areas.

Fair sharing of marine genetic resources , ensuring that scientific and commercial benefits are distributed equitably.

Protection of Indigenous Peoples’ rights , acknowledging their traditional knowledge and role in ocean stewardship.

International cooperation in marine science, to strengthen global research and monitoring.

The agreement also commits States to adopt measures that safeguard marine ecosystems while supporting sustainable use, ensuring that ocean resources are not depleted for future generations.

Proof That Multilateralism Works

The experts emphasised that the treaty demonstrates the enduring value of international cooperation. “We reiterate the importance of the BBNJ Agreement in proving that multilateralism works, and in ensuring a human rights-based approach to ocean conservation, as well as in protecting everyone’s human right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment.”

So far, 69 States have ratified the treaty, reflecting strong global support. UN Special Rapporteurs and the Human Rights Council commended governments, scientists, and civil society organisations whose advocacy was instrumental in securing the agreement.

Complementary Advances in Ocean Governance

The experts also welcomed the entry into force of the WTO’s Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, which seeks to eliminate harmful government subsidies that fuel overfishing and resource depletion. “This new agreement is a powerful tool for protecting fisheries and halting harmful subsidies that are driving marine ecosystems to the verge of collapse,” they said.

Together, the BBNJ Agreement and the WTO treaty represent a comprehensive strengthening of global ocean governance, addressing both conservation and sustainable economic use of marine resources.

Looking Ahead: From Ratification to Implementation

While celebrating the milestone, experts stressed that implementation is the true test. Effective monitoring, capacity building, and financing will be critical to ensure the treaty delivers on its promise.

“The priority now is to ensure the effective implementation of these agreements to safeguard the ocean and its contributions to our planet’s life-support systems, including the climate and human rights,” the experts concluded.

A Turning Point for Humanity and the Planet

The entry into force of the BBNJ Agreement in 2026 is expected to reshape how the world manages its shared ocean commons. By embedding human rights, environmental science, and equity into ocean law, the treaty is seen as a landmark in the fight against climate change, biodiversity loss, and the degradation of global ecosystems.