Delhi's Waste-to-Biogas Revolution: A Green Leap Forward

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has inaugurated a groundbreaking 100-tonne-per-day municipal solid waste-to-compressed biogas plant.

The initiative underscores her government's dedication to keeping the capital at the forefront of development.

Developed through a collaboration between the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Indraprastha Gas Limited, this facility at Ghogha Dairy aims to produce four tonnes of compressed biogas daily, offering a cleaner energy alternative.