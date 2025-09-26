Delhi's Waste-to-Biogas Revolution: A Green Leap Forward
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a 100-tonne-per-day biogas plant in Delhi, emphasizing the city's role in the development race. The plant, established at Ghogha Dairy, aims to produce four tonnes of CBG daily, promoting cleaner energy and boosting urban air quality.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has inaugurated a groundbreaking 100-tonne-per-day municipal solid waste-to-compressed biogas plant.
The initiative underscores her government's dedication to keeping the capital at the forefront of development.
Developed through a collaboration between the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Indraprastha Gas Limited, this facility at Ghogha Dairy aims to produce four tonnes of compressed biogas daily, offering a cleaner energy alternative.
