Preserving Legacy: Dr. Harshwanti Bisht Receives 2025 Environment Award

Dr. Harshwanti Bisht, a renowned mountaineer and education advocate, will be honored with the 2025 Kedar Singh Rawat Environment Award. This accolade recognizes her significant efforts in conserving the birch forests of the Gangotri region, among other environmental conservation works.

Mangla Kothiyal, the secretary of the Kedar Singh Rawat Environment Award Selection Committee, announced the unanimous decision to award Bisht. Bisht has spent over four decades dedicated to mountaineering and the environmental safeguarding of the Greater Himalayas.

As former president of the Indian Mountaineering Institute, Bisht has passionately worked to increase public awareness and promote the conservation of Bhoj trees near the Ganga's source in Gomukh and Bhojwasa. She is celebrated for her efforts in developing new Bhoj forests in the Greater Himalayan region. Introduced in 2014, the award commemorates Kedar Singh Rawat's contributions to the Chipko movement and is granted by the Chandi Prasad Bhatt Environment and Development Centre. The award comprises a citation, a robe, and a cash prize of Rs 21,000.