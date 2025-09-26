Left Menu

Breath of Change: Delhi's Sustainable Road Redevelopment Initiative

Delhi government trained over 170 officials from various agencies on sustainable road redevelopment in a 'clean air dialogue' workshop under the 'complete streets' framework. Organized by the DPCC and RaahGiri Foundation, the training equips officials with scientific tools for integrating dust abatement into road redesign strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:48 IST
Breath of Change: Delhi's Sustainable Road Redevelopment Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major push towards combating pollution, the Delhi government trained more than 170 officials from 15 pivotal road and civic agencies during a one-day workshop titled 'Breath of Change – Clean Air Dialogue'.

The workshop, organized by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) along with the RaahGiri Foundation, aimed to equip engineers and officers with scientific tools for integrating dust abatement measures into road design as part of the 'complete streets' framework.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized the importance of training officers in implementing these policies effectively, asserting that consistent execution and measurement are key to winning the fight against dust pollution and enhancing public health and climate resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Glottis Preps for IPO Launch After Securing Rs 55 Crore from Anchor Investors

Glottis Preps for IPO Launch After Securing Rs 55 Crore from Anchor Investor...

 India
2
Tensions in Leh: Demand for Justice and a Judicial Probe

Tensions in Leh: Demand for Justice and a Judicial Probe

 India
3
Euro Bond Yields Fall Amid Economic Uncertainties

Euro Bond Yields Fall Amid Economic Uncertainties

 Global
4
Social Media Strife: Party Drama Unfolds

Social Media Strife: Party Drama Unfolds

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025