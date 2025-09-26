Breath of Change: Delhi's Sustainable Road Redevelopment Initiative

In a major push towards combating pollution, the Delhi government trained more than 170 officials from 15 pivotal road and civic agencies during a one-day workshop titled 'Breath of Change – Clean Air Dialogue'.

The workshop, organized by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) along with the RaahGiri Foundation, aimed to equip engineers and officers with scientific tools for integrating dust abatement measures into road design as part of the 'complete streets' framework.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized the importance of training officers in implementing these policies effectively, asserting that consistent execution and measurement are key to winning the fight against dust pollution and enhancing public health and climate resilience.

