Zero Tolerance for Stubble Burning: CAQM's Directives to Punjab and Haryana

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued strict orders to Punjab and Haryana to ensure zero stubble burning during the upcoming paddy harvest season. Important measures include deploying flying squads, strengthening machinery availability, and coordinating crop residue management via a new cell in Mohali.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has mandated Punjab and Haryana to eradicate stubble burning during this year's paddy harvest season, strictly enforcing crop residue management measures. These instructions follow review meetings with senior officials and district authorities from both states.

During meetings chaired by CAQM chairperson Rajesh Verma, Punjab and Haryana's readiness for effective crop residue management in line with the commission's orders was evaluated. The states were directed to mobilize equipment and personnel, with flying squads set to monitor the implementation in hotspot regions.

Efforts in Punjab include bridging gaps in machinery availability and enforcing stricter vigilance. Haryana is tasked with bolstering storage capacity and ensuring farmer insurance options. Both states are urged to promote compliance through incentives and penalties, making stubble burning a thing of the past.

