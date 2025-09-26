Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Fire Causes Building Collapse in Egypt's Nile Delta

A fire in Egypt's Nile Delta led to the partial collapse of a building, resulting in 11 deaths and 33 injuries. The fire originated from an electrical short circuit causing a boiler explosion in a clothing dye facility in Mahalla, known for its textile industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:59 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Fire Causes Building Collapse in Egypt's Nile Delta
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A devastating incident unfolded in Egypt's Nile Delta when a building partially collapsed after a fire broke out early Friday morning, resulting in 11 fatalities and 33 injuries, as confirmed by officials.

The catastrophe occurred due to an electrical short circuit that triggered a boiler explosion on the second floor of a clothing dye facility in Mahalla, a city renowned for its textile production, located roughly 103 kilometers north of Cairo in Gharbia province.

Gov. Ashraf el-Gendy reported that the emergency response succeeded in containing the fire and removing debris. Further investigation ascertained casualties among civil defense personnel while extinguishing the blaze. Of the injured, 26 were discharged after treatment; however, seven remain hospitalized with two in intensive care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

 United States
2
Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

 United Arab Emirates
3
Tension Erupts: Protesters and Federal Agents Clash at Chicago ICE Facility

Tension Erupts: Protesters and Federal Agents Clash at Chicago ICE Facility

 United States
4
Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Sparks Protests: Students Demand CBI Probe

Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Sparks Protests: Students Demand CBI Probe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025