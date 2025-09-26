Tragedy Strikes as Fire Causes Building Collapse in Egypt's Nile Delta

A devastating incident unfolded in Egypt's Nile Delta when a building partially collapsed after a fire broke out early Friday morning, resulting in 11 fatalities and 33 injuries, as confirmed by officials.

The catastrophe occurred due to an electrical short circuit that triggered a boiler explosion on the second floor of a clothing dye facility in Mahalla, a city renowned for its textile production, located roughly 103 kilometers north of Cairo in Gharbia province.

Gov. Ashraf el-Gendy reported that the emergency response succeeded in containing the fire and removing debris. Further investigation ascertained casualties among civil defense personnel while extinguishing the blaze. Of the injured, 26 were discharged after treatment; however, seven remain hospitalized with two in intensive care.

