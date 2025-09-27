Himalayan Unity: Addressing Fragile Ecosystems at the 12th Sustainable Mountain Development Summit

The 12th Sustainable Mountain Development Summit united regional leaders in addressing the challenges faced by Himalayan communities impacted by natural calamities. The summit emphasized preserving fragile ecosystems and fostering cross-border collaboration to manage disasters.

Delegates at the Mountain Legislators Meet pledged to enhance preparedness for future monsoons and endorsed a series of steps to mitigate the effects of landslides and land subsidence. Attendees expressed solidarity with affected populations and advocated for a resilient Himalayas through innovative, scientific approaches.

Recommendations included strengthening environmental planning, assessing river basins, and monitoring risks associated with glaciers. The summit also underscored responsible tourism practices to balance community needs with sustainable growth. A call for a strategic environmental cell within NITI Aayog was made to guide these initiatives effectively.