Green Initiative: Income Tax Department Boosts Cleanliness at Rayladevi Lake

The Income Tax department's Thane unit embarked on an environmental initiative as part of the 'Swachhta hi Seva' fortnight, launching a tree plantation and cleanliness drive at Rayladevi Lake, reported an official on Saturday.

The impactful event unfolded at Wagle Estate on Friday, where 100 saplings were planted to enhance the green cover.

Chief Income Tax Commissioner Mahesh Shah highlighted the effort as a commitment to societal responsibility, emphasizing every citizen's role in community welfare and environmental preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)