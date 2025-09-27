Left Menu

Enhancing South Tripura's Weather Forecasting: New Doppler Radar Installation

A new doppler radar will be installed in Belonia, South Tripura, to fortify the early weather warning system. The equipment aims to improve weather forecasting and disaster preparedness, especially during monsoon season, mitigating flood-related damage in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 27-09-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A doppler radar is set to be installed in South Tripura's Belonia, aiming to bolster the state's early weather warning system.

The proposal for the installation has been sanctioned by the Centre, marking a significant step toward enhanced weather forecasting and disaster management in the entire district.

The decision comes after Belonia suffered extensive flood damage in recent monsoons. The district administration aims to have the equipment operational by next February, ahead of the monsoon season.

