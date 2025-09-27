Left Menu

Tragic Electrocutions in Flooded Kolkata Streets

Amid ongoing floods in Kolkata, electrocution incidents have claimed 12 lives, including Sumanti Devi and Biswajit Saha. Devi was electrocuted while opening her shop, and Saha while working at a Durga Puja pandal. Despite the city's struggles, officials are urging for increased safety measures during the flooding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-09-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 20:24 IST
Tragic Electrocutions in Flooded Kolkata Streets
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata's battle with relentless rains has led to a staggering toll in human lives, as another tragic incident unfolded on Saturday. Officials confirmed that the electrocution death count has risen to 12 since the onset of the deluge.

In a heart-wrenching accident, 63-year-old Sumanti Devi succumbed to electrocution when she unwittingly came into contact with live wires on a flooded street in Khudiram Pally. Her attempt to open her shop's shutter amidst inundated roads turned disastrous.

Similarly, in South 24 Parganas district, Biswajit Saha became another victim while performing electrical work at a Durga Puja pandal. The alarming number of electrocution deaths has heightened concerns, pushing local authorities to emphasize stringent safety protocols in such hazardous conditions.

TRENDING

1
Karim Adeyemi Keeps Dortmund Unbeaten with Stellar Performance

Karim Adeyemi Keeps Dortmund Unbeaten with Stellar Performance

 Germany
2
Chelsea Crumbles as Brighton Shines After Red Card Drama

Chelsea Crumbles as Brighton Shines After Red Card Drama

 United Kingdom
3
Trump Orders Troops to Portland Amid Antifa Designation

Trump Orders Troops to Portland Amid Antifa Designation

 United States
4
Tamil Nadu Defers Waqf Board Reconstitution, AIMPLB Lauds Move Amidst Supreme Court Deliberations

Tamil Nadu Defers Waqf Board Reconstitution, AIMPLB Lauds Move Amidst Suprem...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025