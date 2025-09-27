Tragic Electrocutions in Flooded Kolkata Streets
Amid ongoing floods in Kolkata, electrocution incidents have claimed 12 lives, including Sumanti Devi and Biswajit Saha. Devi was electrocuted while opening her shop, and Saha while working at a Durga Puja pandal. Despite the city's struggles, officials are urging for increased safety measures during the flooding.
Kolkata's battle with relentless rains has led to a staggering toll in human lives, as another tragic incident unfolded on Saturday. Officials confirmed that the electrocution death count has risen to 12 since the onset of the deluge.
In a heart-wrenching accident, 63-year-old Sumanti Devi succumbed to electrocution when she unwittingly came into contact with live wires on a flooded street in Khudiram Pally. Her attempt to open her shop's shutter amidst inundated roads turned disastrous.
Similarly, in South 24 Parganas district, Biswajit Saha became another victim while performing electrical work at a Durga Puja pandal. The alarming number of electrocution deaths has heightened concerns, pushing local authorities to emphasize stringent safety protocols in such hazardous conditions.
