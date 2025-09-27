Left Menu

Maharashtra's Rain Alert: A Deluge Dilemma Looms!

The Maharashtra government warns of heavy rainfall until September 30, urging caution, especially in urban areas. Red alerts and advisories highlight potential urban flooding and landslides. Public advisories are in place, and citizens are encouraged to stay safe and informed amid ongoing rains affecting districts, particularly in Marathwada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 20:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amid predictions of heavy rainfall, the Maharashtra government has issued an advisory urging residents to exercise caution until September 30. The state's emergency operations center, drawing on forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), has expressed concerns over potential urban flooding and landslides.

With a red alert for Mumbai and surrounding areas, officials have been instructed to maintain vigilance and take necessary precautionary measures. District administrations are on high alert to manage river levels, deploy water pumps, and prepare for infrastructure repairs.

In Marathwada, already affected by heavy rains, light to moderate rainfall is expected. The region has witnessed significant damage, including crop destruction and fatalities. Public safety messages are circulating via SMS, social media, and local media, urging people to stay safe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

