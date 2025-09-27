Delhi's Modern Footbridge: A Diwali Gift for Soldiers' Safety

In a significant development aimed at bolstering the safety and convenience of soldiers, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta laid the foundation for a new footover bridge at the Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre on Saturday.

Gupta described the bridge as a 'Diwali gift' for the soldiers who previously contended with a dangerously inadequate and unsanitary crossing path. With the completion of this bridge, the soldiers will no longer need to rely on an underground drain culvert for movement between the regiment centre and their barracks.

Set to be completed within 180 days, the project is part of the 'Sewa Pakhwara' events, celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, and represents an ongoing commitment to prioritizing the welfare and safety of the armed forces.

