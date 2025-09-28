GHMC Boosts Post-Flood Cleanup Efforts in Hyderabad

As floodwaters from the Musi river receded, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) ramped up its post-rain cleanup and sanitation efforts, focusing on impacted localities.

Field teams are diligently working around the clock to clear debris, drain stagnant water, desilt drains, and safeguard public health in vulnerable colonies near the river.

Significant disinfection measures are in progress at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station and surrounding areas to prevent vector-borne diseases. The GHMC is prioritizing the removal of flood waste, ensuring citizen safety under the guidance of Commissioner RV Karnan.

(With inputs from agencies.)