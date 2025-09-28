Left Menu

GHMC Boosts Post-Flood Cleanup Efforts in Hyderabad

Following receding floodwaters in the Musi river, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation intensified cleanup and sanitation in the affected areas. Operations included desilting, disinfection, and waste removal to restore normalcy. Relief efforts for displaced residents were complemented by resumed bus services from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-09-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 14:52 IST
GHMC Boosts Post-Flood Cleanup Efforts in Hyderabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As floodwaters from the Musi river receded, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) ramped up its post-rain cleanup and sanitation efforts, focusing on impacted localities.

Field teams are diligently working around the clock to clear debris, drain stagnant water, desilt drains, and safeguard public health in vulnerable colonies near the river.

Significant disinfection measures are in progress at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station and surrounding areas to prevent vector-borne diseases. The GHMC is prioritizing the removal of flood waste, ensuring citizen safety under the guidance of Commissioner RV Karnan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati produced before magistrate in Patiala House courts.

Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati produced before magistrate in Pa...

 India
2
South Korea Vows Robust Security After Data Centre Blaze

South Korea Vows Robust Security After Data Centre Blaze

 Global
3
Tropical Turmoil: Imelda and Humberto Threaten the Atlantic

Tropical Turmoil: Imelda and Humberto Threaten the Atlantic

 United States
4
Drone Assault on Ukraine: A City Under Siege

Drone Assault on Ukraine: A City Under Siege

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025