Protests in Chennai: Teachers and Sanitation Workers Detained
In Chennai, hundreds of teachers and sanitation workers were detained during protests over pay parity and job reinstatement. Sanitation workers opposed privatization, and secondary grade teachers demanded rectification of pay disparities. Tensions rose as police intervened, resulting in detainment of protestors.
In Chennai, two groups of protestors, secondary grade teachers and sanitation workers, faced police detainment as they fought for distinct issues: pay parity and job reinstatement. Their attempts to highlight grievances led to a confrontation with law enforcement on Saturday.
Sanitation workers, particularly a group dominated by women, intended to submit a petition to the Chief Minister regarding their job loss due to the privatization of the Greater Chennai Corporation's waste management operations. Despite their peaceful approach starting at Parry's Corner, the demonstration was halted midway, leading to mass detentions.
Simultaneously, over a thousand secondary grade teachers rallied against the existing pay disparity affecting those hired after June 1, 2009. The situation escalated in Egmore, where demonstrators were forcibly removed and detained, some even sustaining injuries during the altercation with police forces.
