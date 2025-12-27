Left Menu

Protests in Chennai: Teachers and Sanitation Workers Detained

In Chennai, hundreds of teachers and sanitation workers were detained during protests over pay parity and job reinstatement. Sanitation workers opposed privatization, and secondary grade teachers demanded rectification of pay disparities. Tensions rose as police intervened, resulting in detainment of protestors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-12-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 19:58 IST
Protests in Chennai: Teachers and Sanitation Workers Detained
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Chennai, two groups of protestors, secondary grade teachers and sanitation workers, faced police detainment as they fought for distinct issues: pay parity and job reinstatement. Their attempts to highlight grievances led to a confrontation with law enforcement on Saturday.

Sanitation workers, particularly a group dominated by women, intended to submit a petition to the Chief Minister regarding their job loss due to the privatization of the Greater Chennai Corporation's waste management operations. Despite their peaceful approach starting at Parry's Corner, the demonstration was halted midway, leading to mass detentions.

Simultaneously, over a thousand secondary grade teachers rallied against the existing pay disparity affecting those hired after June 1, 2009. The situation escalated in Egmore, where demonstrators were forcibly removed and detained, some even sustaining injuries during the altercation with police forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Challenges EC Over Voter Discrepancies

TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Challenges EC Over Voter Discrepancies

 India
2
Delhi's Push for Clean Cooking: A Step Towards Healthier Homes

Delhi's Push for Clean Cooking: A Step Towards Healthier Homes

 India
3
Questions Arise After Alleged Custodial Suicide in Farrukhnagar

Questions Arise After Alleged Custodial Suicide in Farrukhnagar

 India
4
Air India Express Welcomes Its First Customized Boeing 737-8 MAX

Air India Express Welcomes Its First Customized Boeing 737-8 MAX

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025