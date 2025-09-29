Left Menu

Unraveling the MSC Elsa 3 Shipwreck: Investigation and Environmental Impact

Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian reports on the ongoing investigation into the sinking of the MSC Elsa 3. The government is prioritizing environmental protection and rehabilitation efforts, while conducting drone surveys and waste clean-up. Initial studies suggest no immediate impact on fish quality, but long-term effects on marine biodiversity remain a concern.

The sinking of the Liberian-flagged ship MSC Elsa 3 off the Kerala coast has prompted an extensive investigation, supervised by the coastal IG and DIG, according to Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian. Fort Kochi Coastal police registered the crime case against the ship's owners, master, and crew on June 11.

Addressing the Assembly, Cherian stated that a crime case is registered under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation, aimed at understanding the cause of the sinking and the subsequent cargo spill, is progressing. Numerous government initiatives focus on assessing environmental impact and reassuring locals about the hazardous cargo.

Initial government measures prioritize environmental protection and marine ecosystem safety. Studies indicate no immediate risk to the fish stock, though long-term habitat impacts are possible. Efforts include collecting and removing floating waste, including plastic and cotton, and deploying drones for waste mapping. Volunteers played a crucial role in cleaning the affected coasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

